President’s help sought to reclaim UoH land

Students fear encroachment by private players

All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written to Ram Nath Kovind, President of India and Visitor of the University, requesting his intervention in the land dispute related to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The letter said that 2,324.05 acres of Kancha Gachibowli Village in Serilingampalli Mandal of Rangareddy district was promised to be transferred by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government to establish a university campus in Hyderabad in 1975.

The university was formed as part of the six-point formula in 1973 and under Article 371E of the Constitution.

However, the Telangana government is now claiming that the UoH doesn’t have the right over the land as per the writ filed by the university in the Telangana High Court. The government also mentioned that no concluded alienation proposals in respect of the said land were made till today. It was also painful to note that the university land was being allocated for private purposes, students said in the letter.

Request for expert panel

The student group requested the President to immediately constitute an inquiry committee with experts to explore various options for the alienation of 2324.05 acres to the university as per the assurance made in 1975 as a part of the six-point formula. “Otherwise, there are high chances of encroachment of the university land by private players.”

Students reminded that the UoH was named an Institution of Eminence (IoE) and that it was expanding fast and offering new interdisciplinary courses as well as cutting-edge research opportunities to the youth.