President to visit Ramappa temple during her five-day tour of Telangana

December 14, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MULUGU

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Telangana from December 26 to 30, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During her five-day tour, Ms Murmu will offer floral tributes at the War Memorial and felicitate “Veer Naris” at Bolarum in Secunderabad on December 26.

On December 27, the President will interact with the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service of 74th Regular Recruit Batch and Foreign Officers from Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Mauritius at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

She will visit Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district where she will inaugurate the PRASHAD project of Ministry of Tourism and virtually inaugurate Wide Plate Mill Plant of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), the PSU of Ministry of Defence on December 28.

Ms Murmu will also visit the Ramappa (Rudreshwara) temple, UNESCO heritage site, in Mulugu district and launch the PRASHAD (tourism infrastructure development) project as well as lay the foundation stone for projects of the Ministry of Culture the same day.

Sources said that the President will attend various other programmes in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts during her customary southern sojourn.

