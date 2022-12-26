President to inaugurate MIDHANI’s ‘Wide Plate Mill’ today

December 26, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President Droupadi Murmu will on December 27 inaugurate a Wide Plate Mill set up by Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) at its plant in Hyderabad.

A key facility of national importance, the Wide Plate Mill has been established with an investment of around ₹500 crore for rolling of slabs of various alloys, said the Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Defence.

The 3 metre width of the plate which can be rolled makes the mill unique in world. “Due to its very high capacity of rolling force, this mill can roll ultra high strength steel to a very low thickness. Technology for processing of superalloys plates has been established in very short span of time,” MIDHANI said.

The Wide Plate Mill facility would meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes. It is expected to serve as a national facility for development of wide plates that would meet present and future requirements and also facilitate import substitute, the company said.

MIDHANI, which was incorporated in 1973, is one of the few modern metallurgical plants in the world manufacturing a wide range of superalloys, titanium, alloys, special steel in various mill forms using state-of-the-art production facilities. It has been playing a significant role in supplying materials to various strategic sectors like space, defence and energy.