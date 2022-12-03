President of Hyderabad-based Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society honoured

December 03, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

President of Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society, Chandrakant Agarwal was presented with the H.D. Shourie Memorial National Award at the ‘Har Ghar Raktdata’, a national CME workshop on voluntary blood donation, which was held at the National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, and Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India.

The award was in recognition of the society’s services such as running a blood bank, blood transfusion, research labs, and diagnostic centres. In 2022 alone, TSCS reached the milestone of 25,000 blood transfusions.