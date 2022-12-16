President Murmu to reach Hyderabad on Dec.26 for five-day southern sojourn 

December 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To participate in a series of programmes and visit the Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: File photo

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive in the city on December 26 for her five-day southern sojourn.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will participate in a series of programmes, including visiting the Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples. The President will kickstart the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandra Mission founder, Ramachandra Maharaj, by formally inaugurating plaques pertaining to Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan to mark the occasion.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a coordination meeting with different departments ahead of the President’s southern sojourn. He directed the officials concerned to make extensive arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the President. Officials were directed to take up repairs of roads that would be traversed by the President, besides barricading the entire route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Home department on its part would make elaborate bandobust in view of the President’s visit. Teams of Energy and Health departments are to be available round the clock at the Rashtrapati Nilayam and steps should be taken for successful conduct of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramachandra Maharaj at Kanha Shanti Vanam between January 25 and February 3.

An estimated 1 lakh visitors from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the Kanha Shanti Vanam as part of the event, and officials concerned should take steps to see that they did not face any difficulties during their visit.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy instructed officials to work in close coordination and ensure that the President’s visit is successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US