  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

President Murmu to reach Hyderabad on Dec.26 for five-day southern sojourn 

To participate in a series of programmes and visit the Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples

December 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: File photo

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive in the city on December 26 for her five-day southern sojourn.

She will participate in a series of programmes, including visiting the Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples. The President will kickstart the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandra Mission founder, Ramachandra Maharaj, by formally inaugurating plaques pertaining to Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan to mark the occasion.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a coordination meeting with different departments ahead of the President’s southern sojourn. He directed the officials concerned to make extensive arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the President. Officials were directed to take up repairs of roads that would be traversed by the President, besides barricading the entire route.

The Home department on its part would make elaborate bandobust in view of the President’s visit. Teams of Energy and Health departments are to be available round the clock at the Rashtrapati Nilayam and steps should be taken for successful conduct of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramachandra Maharaj at Kanha Shanti Vanam between January 25 and February 3.

An estimated 1 lakh visitors from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the Kanha Shanti Vanam as part of the event, and officials concerned should take steps to see that they did not face any difficulties during their visit.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy instructed officials to work in close coordination and ensure that the President’s visit is successful.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.