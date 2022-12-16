President Murmu to reach Hyderabad on Dec.26 for five-day southern sojourn 

December 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive in the city on December 26 for her five-day southern sojourn.

She will participate in a series of programmes, including visiting the Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples. The President will kickstart the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandra Mission founder, Ramachandra Maharaj, by formally inaugurating plaques pertaining to Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan to mark the occasion.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a coordination meeting with different departments ahead of the President’s southern sojourn. He directed the officials concerned to make extensive arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the President. Officials were directed to take up repairs of roads that would be traversed by the President, besides barricading the entire route.

The Home department on its part would make elaborate bandobust in view of the President’s visit. Teams of Energy and Health departments are to be available round the clock at the Rashtrapati Nilayam and steps should be taken for successful conduct of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramachandra Maharaj at Kanha Shanti Vanam between January 25 and February 3.

An estimated 1 lakh visitors from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the Kanha Shanti Vanam as part of the event, and officials concerned should take steps to see that they did not face any difficulties during their visit.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy instructed officials to work in close coordination and ensure that the President’s visit is successful.