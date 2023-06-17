HamberMenu
President Murmu attends Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the parade of the successful cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 17.

June 17, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
President Droupadi Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

For the first occasion in the history of Air Force Academy, the President of India was the chief guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP). President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reviewed the parade of the successful cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

A total of 119 IAF trainees in flying branch and 75 trainees in the ground duty branch recieved commission at the Combined Graduation Parade. Additionally, eight officers, each of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard as well as two Vietnamese trainee officers have successfully completed their flying training.

The parade marks the successful completion of training of 211 Pilot Course and 211 Ground Duty Officers Course for flight cadets in various branches of the Indian Air Force. The president pinned the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of the cadets depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The parade was followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, flypast by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Sukhoi SU-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team.

Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan along with chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Choudhary were present at the event.

