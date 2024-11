President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm send-off by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Advisor to Government Harkara Venugopal, and others at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024) afternoon.

The President arrived in the city yesterday and attended programmes. On Friday, she participated in the Lokmanthan 2024 held at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Madhapur.