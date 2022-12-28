President lays foundation stones for PRASHAD projects

December 28, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/MULUGU

President Droupadi Murmu said comprehensive development of major pilgrimage sites and heritage destinations will help showcase the country’s vibrant cultural heritage, promote domestic tourism, create livelihood opportunities, and strengthen local economy.

Telangana was endowed with several places of historical and spiritual significance. Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the biggest tribal festival, was a celebration of the rich tribal culture and traditions that strengthened social harmony and preserve India’s glorious cultural heritage, she said referring to the four-day bi-annual Medaram jatara held in Mulugu district in February this year.

Ms Murmu was addressing the Sammakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan organised by the Telangana unit of Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad in Bhadrachalam, popularly known as south Ayodhya, in tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

She also inaugurated two Eklavya Model Residential Schools of Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts in the virtual mode on the occasion.

Earlier, she arrived in Bhadrachalam as part of her maiden visit to Telangana’s famous temple town as President.

She was accorded a warm welcome by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and P Ajay Kumar, among others at the helipad near Bhadrachalam.

Ms. Murmu offered worship at the 17 th century Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam.

She laid the foundation stone for the development of pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam group of temples under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, at an estimated cost of ₹41.38 crore.

Addressing the Janjathi Pujari Sammelan at Veerabhadra function hall in Bhadrachalam, Ms Murmu said this historic area was closely associated with the epic of Ramayana.

It was believed that Lord Rama with his wife Goddess Sita (Janaki) and brother Lakshmana spent some part of their 14-year exile in forests at Parnashala, near Bhadrachalam.

Ms. Murmu appreciated the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad for constantly striving for the welfare of tribals in the remote areas of the State by organising a slew of programmes in various spheres including education and health besides economic empowerment of tribal women.

Eklavya model residential schools were playing a pivotal role in laying the strong foundation for the bright future of tribal children, she said, exhorting the students to focus on their studies to excel in life and serve their families, society and country as a whole.

Later, Ms Murmu flew to Palampet in Mulugu district and offered prayers at the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

She laid the foundation stone for “Development of Pilgrimage and Heritage Infrastructure of UNESCO World Heritage Site” at Ramappa temple at an estimated cost of Rs 62 crore

The project also envisages restoration of Kameshwaralaya temple at Ramappa temple complex.