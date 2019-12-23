President launches app for easy availability of blood

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted a dinner for President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday evening. The President is on his annual southern sojourn here.

Arriving at Raj Bhavan around 7.45 p.m., Mr. Kovind was received by the Governor, CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan. Then, Mr. Kovind was conducted to the sitting room and later, verandah for a photo session.

The President walked up to the lawns to meet visitors and launched a mobile app developed by the Telangana branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for hassle-free availability of blood.

The Governor’s secretary, K. Surendra Mohan, presented a demonstration of the app that enabled people to become members of the society by making an online payment, where they can immediately download the registration certificate. Members could select their blood group on the app and navigate on Google map to the nearest blood bank when required. Blood donors are also connected in the app, which even also connects in real time to the Central government’s app called ‘eRaktkosh’ for up-to-date information.

Mr. Kovind and his family members were conducted to the banquet table after his introduction to guests.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs, Telangana Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP State president K. Laxman, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin, were present.