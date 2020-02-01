Hyderabad

President Kovind arrives in city

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Himachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao receiving President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife at the Begumpet airport on Saturday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Himachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao receiving President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife at the Begumpet airport on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

To take part in an inauguration ceremony at Kanha today

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to inaugurate Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness Institute, a spiritual retreat centre spread over 1,400 acres at Kanha village, 50 kms from the city, on Sunday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with her Himachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues received Mr. Kovind and his wife at Begumpet airport. The President headed to Raj Bhavan for night halt. After the function on Sunday, he will fly to Delhi at 10.20 a.m.

