President Droupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Hyderabad for annual sojourn

December 19, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy receiving President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Begumpet Airport here on Monday night.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Begumpet Airport here on Monday night.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here at the Begumpet airport on Monday as part of the annual southern sojourn. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Seethakka and D Sridhar Babu, DGP Ravi Gupta and other senior officials received the President.

President Murmu, who will be staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum for five days, is set to attend the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School Society in Begumpet on Tuesday. The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory stating that traffic flow will be either halted or diverted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several junctions across Secunderabad.

As per an official release of her schedule, on December 20, she will be visiting the handloom and spinning unit as well as the theme pavilion of the Ministry of Textiles at Pochampally, Telangana and also interact with weavers on the occasion. Later that evening, she will be attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad. On December 21, she will be inaugurating various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. On December 22, she will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, academics, etc. 

