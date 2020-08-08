Present Yadadri ring road master plan: HC to govt.

Telangana High Court on Friday instructed the State government to place before it the master plan of the proposed ring road near Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Hearing a PIL plea challenging the proposed removal of an old Hanuman temple and pipal tree while laying Yadadri ring road, the HC said the earlier orders not to disturb the temple would continue till August 28. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B.Vijaysen Reddy referred to a letter issued by an executive engineer stating that removal of the temple to lay ring road was not required.

Why this letter was not placed before the court for examination, the bench asked the government counsel. Without presenting the master plan and simply filing an affidavit proposing removal of temple was not correct, the bench said.

The bench directed the government to present all details related to widening of the road along with the ring road master plan to the court. The PIL petition was filed by Telangana Vanarasena president N. Rami Reddy challenging the government decision to remove the temple coming in the way of the road.

The petitioner’s counsel P.S.P. Suresh Kumar contended that the temple was an old one. The government had an option to make changes to alignment of the road, but for some reasons, decided to remove the temple to lay the ring road, he said.

Secretariat petition

Meanwhile, Congress leaders A. Revanth Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy filed a writ petition seeking a direction to State government to permit them to visit the site of demolished Secretariat buildings. When their counsel mentioned about the writ petition, the bench said the issue raised was not related to individuals but involved public interest.

The bench said the writ petition would be heard as PIL petition. The bench also declined to urgently hear a writ petition filed by Virinchi hospital. The State government had stripped off the hospital’s status as COVID-19 hospital following allegations of excessive charges.

The hospital management said the government decision would affect lives of patients in Intensive Care Units. The bench said if hospital was concerned about the lives, it would have implemented the two GOs issued by State government relating to treatment to be extended to the poor.