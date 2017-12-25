‘Present strategy of Maoists is not right’

The present strategy of Maoists to fight for people was not commensurate with the ongoing social changes in society, said Communist Party of India (Maoist) Central Committee member Jinugu Narsimha Reddy on Monday.

Also known as Jampanna, the top Maoist leader and his wife Hinje Anitha alias Rajitha surrendered before the Telangana police recently. Speaking to mediapersons at a press meet held by DGP in-charge M. Mahender Reddy, formally announcing his surrender, he said he differed with his party ideologically.

Though he didn’t explain specifically what those ‘differences’ were, Jampanna maintained that present long-term strategy of Maoists for the good of people lacked social analysis. “Their strategy in the 80s and the 90s during the time of People’s War Group and immediately thereafter by Maoists was correct,” he said. But in the past 10 to 15 years, Indian society had witnessed several social changes. Barring one or two, there were no landlords for Maoists to fight against presently. “In the changed scenario, the party should go to farmers, students, employees and workers and work with them,” he said. That would be in the interest of the public but it was not happening, Jampanna felt.

“I too could not discuss with the party this issue. But before coming out, I had sent a detailed draft on various issues,” the 55-year-old Maoist leader said, declining to divulge details.

He said, however, some Central Committee members suggested to him that he continue to work with the party and raise the issues at different forums. However, he decided that it was not possible for him to convince the party.

Asked if some more Maoist leaders were ready to tread his path, he said he was not sure and could not comment on that. He also ruled out going back to the Maoists if they changed their strategy as desired by him.

He added that quitting the CPI (Maoist) after over three decades did not amount to betrayal. “It was my decision and I wanted to lead a normal life,” he said.