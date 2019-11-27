Hyderabad

Present report on film: HC tells Censor Board

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Film Certification Board to present a report on Telugu film ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy gave the direction after the film producer’s counsel told the court that he had already applied to the board for the censor certificate.

The board had constituted a committee which would watch the movie and decide upon clearing it for exhibition in theatres, the lawyer said. A businessman filed a PIL plea seeking direction to the board not to allow exhibition of the film slated for release on Friday.

A similar direction was issued by Justice P. Naveen Rao after hearing a writ petition on the same movie. The plea was filed by evangelist K.A. Paul.

