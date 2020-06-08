Prepare water map of Nizamabad city: KTR

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked the authorities to prepare a water map of Nizamabad city and complete water and energy auditing within the coming 15 days.

He urged them to undertake rainwater harvesting structures in a big way in the current monsoon and said they could be built at empty places, parks, government offices and at all other places wherever possible. An ideal and possible method needs to be adopted after thorough review on waste management methods, he said while addressing a meeting of MLAs and authorities on the development of Nizamabad city at his chambers in Hyderabad on Monday.

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, MLAs B. Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Govardhan, A. Jeevan Reddy, Mayor D. Neetukiran, the Collector C. Narayana Reddy and the Commissioner, MCN, Jitesh V. Patil were among those who participated in the meeting.

Mr. Rama Rao said that provision of improvised vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, bus bays, graveyards, roads and other facilities to the people was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wish. He asked the authorities to develop all junctions in the city and efforts must be made to build a modern slaughter house. He appreciated the district administration and municipal corporation for their efforts to perfectly control the spread of COVID-19 and suggested to them to focus more attention on the sanitation and greenery.

When Mr. Prashanth Reddy urged Mr. Rao to release ₹161 crore for ongoing works in the MCN limits the latter positively responded.