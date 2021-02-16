Prepare note on Telangana achievements: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked officials to prepare brief note highlighting various achievements of the State to be presented to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for the upcoming Sixth Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog on February 20.
During a review with officials from various departments on Monday, Mr. Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Niti Ayog meeting.
He directed the officials to incorporate a table in the report, indicating the rankings of the State on various indicators, along with inputs on key issues and policies based on the Chief Minister’s vision.
He asked them to highlight various initiatives of the State such as TS-iPASS, KCR KITS, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others.
Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao, Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Secretaries B. Janardhan Reddy, S.A.M.Rizvi, and others attended the meeting.
