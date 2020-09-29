Prepare for GHmC polls: KTR

Report on development works to be prepared

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that details of all the development works executed during the past five years in the city were being compiled into a report.

Titled ‘Pragathi Nivedika’, the report would be released soon, Mr. Rama Rao said, during a meeting with corporators and legislators from the city.At the meeting organised ahead of the poll bugle for GHMC elections, the Minister directed all the corporators and other people’s representatives to explain to citizens in detail the work done by the government for the city.

During the last five years, the government had spent over ₹67,000 crore for various development works in Hyderabad, he said.

Speaking of the revenue exercise being carried out throughout the State, Mr. Rama Rao said the long-standing issues of ownership rights of non-agricultural properties would be sorted out soon with Dharani portal, and awareness needed to be created among citizens about the same.For various reasons, at a few locations in Hyderabad registrations were held up and people were unable to have complete rights over their properties. The government would strive to resolve all such issues, he assured.

The State government had already launched an exercise for people to voluntarily register details pertaining to non-agricultural properties on the Dharani website, he said, and assured that there would be complete transparency in the process.

There would be no scope for middlemen or agents in this exercise, hence not one rupee needed to be paid to them. The Minister appealed to all corporators and other people’s representatives to enrol their names in the voters’ list and also to encourage the graduates to enrol, in view of the forthcoming MLC elections for Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituencies.

All efforts should be made to improve the poll percentage in Hyderabad for MLC elections by enrolling all graduates, he told the corporators.