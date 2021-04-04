Prepare draft plan to develop ULBs in RR, Medchal: CS

Follow up of Chief Minister’s plan for development of areas surrounding State Capital

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked officials of municipal administration to prepare the status of municipalities and corporations in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts for their integrated development as instructed by the Chief Minister.

He sought the status of the municipalities in the two districts in terms of their infrastructure and amenities such as drinking water, sewage, roads, dumping yards, integrated veg and non-veg markets, power supply infrastructure, police stations and others.

In a teleconference held with heads of departments on Saturday, he told them to prepare requirements keeping in view the future growth in all the 29 municipalities falling in the two districts. He asked them to keep focus on developing infrastructure like roads, drinking water, drainage, sewerage, nalas, lakes, parks, basthi dawakhanas, vaikunta dhamams, construction of integrated veg and non-veg markets and other basic amenities, while preparing the plan.

He told Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri Collectors to identify government lands, buildings for taking up infrastructure. He asked the Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda to prepare an action plan for establishing new police stations keeping in view the growth in future.

Once the basic details were prepared a meeting would be convened by the Chief Minister with Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and officers of the areas covering the two districts. Plans would be finalised after the feedback and discussions, the Chief Secretary said.

Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar , Managing Director of HMWSSB M. Dana Kishore, Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Commissioner and Director of MA&UD N. Satyanarayana, Collectors Shweta Mohanty (Hyderabad) and D. Amoy Kumar (Rangareddy), CMD of Souther Discom G. Raghuma Reddy, Commissioners of Police V. C. Sajjanar (Cyberabad) and Mahesh M. Bhagwat (Rachakonda) participated.