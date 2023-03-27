Preparatory meeting for smooth conduct of Rama Navami, Hanuman Jayanti held

March 27, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday chaired an inter-department meeting to discuss measures for smooth conduct of upcoming festivals such as Sri Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

The meeting was co-chaired by GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and several senior officers from Roads & Buildings, Electricity and Fire departments, and members from Sri Ramanavami Utsava Samithi, were present.

Mr. Anand urged officials to streamline coordination for effective work. He cited issues faced in processions last year, and related feedback from various sources, to explain problems that hindered smooth procession. Officials attending the meeting said that various works such as pruning of trees, barricading, road repairs, illumination and mobile transformers were being taken up.

Along with the organisers and officials from various departments, Mr.Anand later inspected the 6.8-km procession route. “The Hyderabad city police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the shobha yatra that draws hordes of devotees. Tributary processions and the main procession should stick to the route. People should also cooperate with the police, volunteers and enjoy the festival.” he said.

Mr. Anand also warned that any instigating content in the form of songs or speeches by organisers or attendees during the yatra will attract stern action.