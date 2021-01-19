Premium lounge opened at RGIA domestic departures

A round-the-clock revamped plaza premium lounge spread over 773 sqm accommodating around 222 passengers was opened at the domestic departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport by CEO Pradeep Panicker on Tuesday.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like work stations with Wi-Fi, private seating zone for VIPs and special guests, lounge seating etc. Massage and wellness facilities are available for those wanting to relax and rejuvenate. The facility is safe and sanitised with shower facilities to freshen up before a long flight.
View of runway
Offering a panoramic view of the airport runway with comfortable recliner seats, an array of world class brands of drinks are available at the bar. The dining area features a wide spread of buffet for travellers, and live food counters are also an option for passengers to check out.
Zone-wise music control, ambient temperature setting for enhanced comfort and special chairs for children are some of the new features along with baby care facility plus an exclusive washroom for passengers with limited mobility.
Flight information can be accessed on the multiple screens set up at the lounge to keep passengers updated on their flight schedules. The place is secured with continuous monitoring by CCTV cameras, said a press release.
