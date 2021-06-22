Premier Energies begins trial production at new plant for solar PV cells

HYDERABAD

Solar firm says polycrystalline cells with 19.2% efficiency being made

Solar PV cells and module manufacturing firm Premier Energies has commenced trial production of polycrystalline cells with 19.2% efficiency at the new plant it has established at E-City Hyderabad with an investment of ₹483 crore.

The launch will increase the availability of ‘Made in India’ solar cells and contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The formal inauguration of the plant is expected in July, when the COVID-19 situation is expected to ease, the company said.

Spread across 25 acres, the manufacturing unit is capable of producing Black Silicon MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells as well as mono PERC cells with efficiency in excess of 22.5%. The company said this technology goes along with a wafer size change to 182 mm and 210 mm.

Founder and MD Chiranjeev Saluja said: “With the commencement of production, we have further strengthened our product portfolio.” He said as more technologies emerge and existing technologies evolve, the company’s research and development efforts are focused on continuously innovate to introduce higher efficiency and reliable products.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Premier Energies has a capacity of 1.25 GW Module and 0.75 GW Cell. The company said with the new plant it will become the second largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in the country.