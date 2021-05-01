Preliminary probe finds land encroachment by Eatala family

Inquiry report being sent to Chief Secretry; Vigilance report in two days

Medak Collector A. Harish has confirmed that assignment/ceiling land to the extent of 65 acres that is in question was allegedly encroached upon by Jamuna Hatcheries, a firm owned by family members of Eatala Rajender, former Health Minister. Along with senior officials, he visited Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet mandal since Saturday morning and interacted with farmers who had alleged land grabbing by the Minister’s family members.

The preliminary inquiry conducted by revenue officials in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal in Medak district found that Jamuna Hatcheries had constructed sheds and roads were laid on ceiling lands.

Three teams consisting of eight tahsildars and 15 surveyors were roped in to inquire into land grabbing allegations and from revenue department the inquiry was almost completed and report would be submitted (in the next few hours).

“It was identified that about 65 acres of ceiling land was under occupation and this was confirmed in the inquiry conducted by our staff. Some trees were also felled and a road was laid. This is being looked after by forest department officials. We will be submitting report shortly,” Mr Harish told the media.

He said that action had been initiated in the past for violations and it would be completed against those responsible.

Vigilance department SP Manohar said that their inquiry was on and it would take two more days to complete and submit a report. Officials took complaints from farmers and they are still pouring in. Officials of Revenue, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance are conducting inquiries simultaneously.

Stance changed

In a related development, village sarpanch Lakshmi changed her stance and made allegations against Mr. Rajender. In the morning, she had said that farmers had voluntarily surrendered the land to the Minister as they were not yielding revenue. By evening, Ms. Lakshmi made wild allegations against the Minister, stating that their lands, including her three acres, were grabbed by the Minister.

Earlier in the day, a team of revenue officials visited Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet mandal of Medak district amid huge police security.

From morning, officials arrived in teams and started interacting with farmers in both villages.

A large number of police officials reached these villages to prevent any law and order problem.

Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar made security arrangements.

The land survey commenced under the supervision of Toopran Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ram Prakash.

Land survey is being conducted in about 170 acres at Hakimpet and Atchampet villages in survey numbers 130, 111, and 81.

Inquiry officials included Veldurthi MRO Suresh, Masaipet MRO Malathi, Vigilance SP Manohar, DSP Anand, and CI Satish Reddy. It was informed that as many as 10 teams were involved in collecting details from farmers.

On Friday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ordered inquiry into complaints of land grabbing in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal.