Preliminary notification for new revenue divisions

Telangana Government issued preliminary notifications for creating two new revenue divisions, one each in Sangareddy and Rajanna Sircilla districts.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two GOs here on Monday for formation/reorgansation of new revenue division - Jogipet in Sangareddy district, and Vemulawada revenue division in Rajanna Sircilla district, for better administration and development of areas under them. The government invited objections or suggestions in writing in English, Telugu or Urdu for above proposals from people residing within the Revenue Division/mandal to the District Collector concerned within 30 days from the date of issuance of notification.
There are 71 revenue divisions in the State now and the number will soon be 74.
Final notification for the Huzurnagar revenue division is yet to be issued.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.