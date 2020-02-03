Preliminary notification for new revenue divisions

Telangana Government issued preliminary notifications for creating two new revenue divisions, one each in Sangareddy and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two GOs here on Monday for formation/reorgansation of new revenue division - Jogipet in Sangareddy district, and Vemulawada revenue division in Rajanna Sircilla district, for better administration and development of areas under them. The government invited objections or suggestions in writing in English, Telugu or Urdu for above proposals from people residing within the Revenue Division/mandal to the District Collector concerned within 30 days from the date of issuance of notification.

There are 71 revenue divisions in the State now and the number will soon be 74.

Final notification for the Huzurnagar revenue division is yet to be issued.