Pregnant women’s access to medicare hits a bump

It is a challenging time for pregnant women, with clinics and small hospitals shutting down elective services following announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pregnant women need antenatal check-ups, scanning tests as well as administration of injections at regular intervals. Diagnostic tests such as Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scan and 2D Echo are performed as part of the process. Sometimes, an emergency delivery may be required due to pregnancy-related complications. Currently, these services are offered at major corporate and medium scale hospitals.

During the lockdown, some obstetricians and gynaecologists from small hospitals or clinics are visiting corporate hospitals to attend their patients and be a part of the delivery process. Consultations are also offered over phone. Besides, pregnancy-related emergencies are being attended at some government hospitals.

“My sister, who is in her seventh month of pregnancy, used to go for consultations at a clinic in Khairtabad, which is now shut. She was supposed to taken an injection on April 3. Sensing that it would not open, we started to call other hospitals, but to our dismay, they said they are taking care of only existing patients and not attending new cases,” said Vanaja Kumari, a city resident.

Her sister got access to medical service only after a senior journalist intervened.

Specialist doctors at corporate hospitals said the number of pregnancy cases they are attending has gone up. When someone walks in, their body temperature is first checked. Then they are asked about their travel history, whether they were in contact with a COVID-19 patient or a suspect, and if they have cold, cough or fever.

Precautions in place

“COVID-19 patients are directly taken to COVID ward or hospitals. Suspects are sent to another building where they are differentiated from general people. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is provided to healthcare workers who attend the suspects,” said K. Shilpi Reddy, head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur.

A consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, Kavya Priya said that besides taking the screening measures, they are ensuring patients are checked and leave hospitals at the earliest to avoid any chances of transmission of infection.

Vindhya Gemaraju, a gynaecologist at SO Poly Clinic at Shaikpet, said that after closing her clinic, she is attending her patients at a corporate hospital. She said patients from other districts have also been contacting her as services are not offered in their towns.