Pregnant woman murdered

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was murdered, allegedly , by her husband in the Chilkalguda police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the Chilkalguda police, Mahalaxmi was married to the accused who was identified as Kumar. Both were beggars. The accused was said to be an alcoholic and used to beat his wife frequently.

“After begging, both used to sleep on the footpath near the Gandhi Hospital at night. Late last night, the accused beat up the victim after she refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The victim, mother to a one-year-old son, was pregnant.

After she refused, the accused beat her up. Later she was found with cut injuries on her arm and the right side of her torso.

He then pretended as if he had discovered the body,” Chilkalguda sub-inspector of police N Sai Krishna said.

Police were looking for CCTV footage in the vicinity. They booked a murder case.