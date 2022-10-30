Pregnant woman delivers baby in 108 ambulance at Peddapalli railway station

The Hindu Bureau PEDDAPALLI
October 30, 2022 20:49 IST

Thanks to prompt response from the “108 ambulance” staff, a pregnant woman, who developed labour pains on board a long-distance express train, delivered her baby in the ambulance soon after the train made an unscheduled halt at the railway station in Peddapalli town in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the pregnant woman identified as Anitha was travelling to Danapur in Bihar with her family members in the train, when she developed labour pains.

The train was detained at Peddapalli railway station for a few minutes following a request from the family members of Anitha.

The waiting crew members of a “108 ambulance” swiftly moved her into the vehicle kept ready at the entrance of the railway station. Anitha gave birth to a baby in the ambulance under the supervision of the trained staff, sources added.

Anitha and her newborn baby were immediately shifted to the Government hospital in the district headquarters town for post-natal care.

Sources said that both the mother and her newborn baby were in good health.

