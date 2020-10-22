Pregnant techie found dead

Hyderabad

22 October 2020 19:24 IST

A five-month pregnant techie was found dead at her in-laws house in Jagadgirigutta on Wednesday night.

The victim, Krishna Priya (24) died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan around 8.30 p.m.

Police said that she fell in love and got married to Sravan Kumar of Papi Reddy Nagar in the area, who runs a fitness centre. At the time of their marriage, Priya’s parents gave ₹5 lakh dowry and for the past few months, Sravan’s parents were harassing her for an additional dowry of ₹12 lakh. “Unable to bear their harassment, she resorted to the extreme step,” police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by her mother Leela, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against Sravan and his parents.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.