Preethi was admitted in a critical stage, even her BP was not recordable: doctors

February 28, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) who were closely monitoring medico Preethi’s health said that the day she was admitted to the hospital, her chances of survival were evaluated between 1 and 5 percent. “We received her at a critical stage on a ventilator where even her blood pressure (BP) was not recordable and her pulse rate was 30 to 40 beats per minute,” said a senior NIMS doctor.

The doctors conducted a complete assessment of Preethi and found her Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of E1VTM1, which means the patient had no eye response, no motor response and no verbal response to any kind of stimuli. After that, the doctors made a diagnosis of Post Cardiac Arrest Syndrome. The patient landed into renal failure with elevated liver and pancreatic enzymes and dilated left ventricular of the heart.

Preethi was kept in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for pumping of the blood to other vital organs of the body. At the same time, due to her elevated renal parameter her creatinine and urea levels decreased and she was kept on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) dialysis. She was admitted with three inotropic supports and two more inotropes were added to maintain vital function of her life.

“ A team of doctors from the departments of Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Anaesthesia and Critical Care medicine along with general physicians continuously monitored Preethi. There were very slight changes in her health during the five days of her treatment in the hospital,” added a doctor who was continuously monitoring her health.

On February 26, at around 10 a.m., the doctors noticed no brain activity in Preethi, so they performed an Electroencephalography (EEG) and after finding no significant waves, she was declared brain dead. Gradually, the removal of ECMO started and there was a spontaneous stoppage of heart. To check this, when the doctors performed an Electrocardiography (ECG), it showed a straight line and Preethi was declared dead at 9:10 p.m. on February 26.