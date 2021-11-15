Pre-bid meeting held for Uppal Bagayat e-auction

A total of 44 plots spreading over 1.35 lakh square yards are up for auction

HMDA conducted a pre-bid meeting for the e-auction of more plots in Uppal Bagayat Layout here on Monday.

A total of 44 plots spreading over 1.35 lakh square yards are up for auction, of which 21 are residential, and 15 multi purpose. Four are for shopping and entertainment, two for hospitals and two for educational institutes, a press statement from HMDA informed.

Officials from HMDA have informed the builders, developers and agencies attending the pre-bid meeting that the winning participants in the online bidding to be held on December 2 and 3 will have to pay the total amount in 90 days after the successful bidding.

Plot registration will be done in a fortnight after complete payment, they informed. Buyers paying 25 per cent of the total value of the plot can look forward to avail themselves of the remaining amount as loan from bank. While the layout falls under GHMC limits, building permissions have to be obtained from HMDA, officials informed.

Proximity to the Vijayawada and Warangal National Highways, clear titles with affordable prices, plot sizes ranging from 150 square yards to 5,000 square yards, site location between Inner and Outer ring roads, approachability to link road between Nagole and Peerzadiguda, and sites allotted for hospitals, shopping, entertainment and multi-purpose use are being promoted by authorities as the unique selling points of the layout.

The minimum up-set price has been fixed at ₹ 35,000 per square yard, with bid increments allowed in multiples of ₹ 1,000. Earlier two instances of e-auction of plots in Uppal Bagayat have yielded considerable gains for the government.