Pre-bid meeting held for auction of Rajiv Swagruha open plots

A pre-bid meeting was held at Nusthulapur village in Thimmapur mandal on Friday as a prelude to the open auction of as many as 237 open plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur, tentatively scheduled to be held between June 20 to 26, 2022.

Of the total 819 open plots in Angarika township, as many as 237 plots, including 226 residential and 11 commercial plots, will be auctioned in the first phase, TRSCL sources said.

Speaking at the pre-bid meeting, Collector R. V. Karnan explained about the open auction process and clarified the doubts of the prospective bidders.

Those interested to participate in the ensuing open auction can visit https://karimnagar.telangana.gov.in to know the eligibility criteria and other relevant information.