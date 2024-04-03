ADVERTISEMENT

PRCI foundation day celebrated

April 03, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former IAS officer Ajay Mishra with PRCI members at the 20th foundation celebrations of the council in Hyderabad on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) commemorated its 20th foundation day with a programme comprising panel discussions, performances and presentation of awards here on Wednesday in which PR professionals, enthusiasts and industry stakeholders participated.

“Our 20th foundation day celebration is a testament to the remarkable journey of PRCI and its contributions to the field of public relations... event brought together industry experts, thought leaders and aspiring professionals,” Chairman of PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter, Shakeel Ahmed said in a release.

The panel discussions, organised as part of the celebrations, were on ‘Revitalizing PR: integrating traditional media in the age of digital dominance’ and ‘New age digital communication – a perspective’.

Delivering the special address, Indian Red Cross Society chairman and former IAS officer Ajay Mishra said it is a momentous occasion to reflect on the evolution of public relations and chart the course for the future. He hailed the dedication and commitment of PRCI towards promoting excellence in PR practices.

Samvahana awards were presented to outstanding PR professionals and a special edition of Chanakya Magazine was launched.

Founders of PRCI M B Jayaram, R. T. Kumar, Geeta Shankar, T. Vinay Kumar and B. N. Kumar were felicitated at the programme, in which national executive members Michael and Rajender, Hyderabad Chapter members Jacob Ross, Philip, Robin Noel, Prakash Jain, Ghisulal Jain, Aparna and others participated, the release said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

