GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

PRCI foundation day celebrated

April 03, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former IAS officer Ajay Mishra with PRCI members at the 20th foundation celebrations of the council in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  

Former IAS officer Ajay Mishra with PRCI members at the 20th foundation celebrations of the council in Hyderabad on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) commemorated its 20th foundation day with a programme comprising panel discussions, performances and presentation of awards here on Wednesday in which PR professionals, enthusiasts and industry stakeholders participated.

“Our 20th foundation day celebration is a testament to the remarkable journey of PRCI and its contributions to the field of public relations... event brought together industry experts, thought leaders and aspiring professionals,” Chairman of PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter, Shakeel Ahmed said in a release.

The panel discussions, organised as part of the celebrations, were on ‘Revitalizing PR: integrating traditional media in the age of digital dominance’ and ‘New age digital communication – a perspective’.

Delivering the special address, Indian Red Cross Society chairman and former IAS officer Ajay Mishra said it is a momentous occasion to reflect on the evolution of public relations and chart the course for the future. He hailed the dedication and commitment of PRCI towards promoting excellence in PR practices.

Samvahana awards were presented to outstanding PR professionals and a special edition of Chanakya Magazine was launched.

Founders of PRCI M B Jayaram, R. T. Kumar, Geeta Shankar, T. Vinay Kumar and B. N. Kumar were felicitated at the programme, in which national executive members Michael and Rajender, Hyderabad Chapter members Jacob Ross, Philip, Robin Noel, Prakash Jain, Ghisulal Jain, Aparna and others participated, the release said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public relation / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.