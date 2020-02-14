PRC working on enhancement of retirement age of employees

After completing its elaborate exercise on recommendations pertaining to pay hike to different categories of employees, the Pay Revision Commission, the first constituted after the State formation, has reportedly focused on enhancement of retirement age for employees.

The exercise follows another set of additional terms of reference (ToR), including recommendations on enhancement of age of superannuation, given to the commission by the State government. Apart from the additional ToR given in the past, the government is said to have given a fresh set of terms of reference to the commission about 10 days ago.

“In line with the additional terms of reference given to us recently, we are in the process of preparing recommendations relating to superannuation,” a senior official said.

The ToR, however, did not mention whether the age of superannuation would be enhanced to 60 or 61.

The development comes in the light of assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that the retirement age of State employees would be increased to 60 or 61 years in line with the election promise of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

‘Promotion charts’

The Chief Minister had also directed the officials concerned to prepare promotion charts of employees in all departments as the government is firm that the unhealthy practice of lobbying for promotions should not continue.

The government had earlier asked the commission to recommend changes in business rules to bring about more clarity and expeditiousness in decision-making process as well as modifications that are required in the context of the formation of the new State as well as consequent political and administrative exigencies.

The term of the PRC, constituted in May 2018, had been extended more than twice, and is set to end on February 24. Since there is no clarity on whether the term of the commission would be extended further, the PRC members intensified efforts to submit the report ahead of the expiry of its term.