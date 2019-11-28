PRC term extended till February next year

The State government has extended the term of Pay Revision Commission, the first to be constituted after the formation of Telangana, by six more months till February 24, next year.

The term of the Commission, constituted in May last year with a three-month deadline, has been subsequently extended by six-month stretches and it expired on August 24. The three-member Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal is understood to have completed a major chunk of the work pertaining to pay fixation and revised pay scales for the employees in different cadres.

It is yet to submit its report along with the recommendations to the government as the PRC members are understood to have been mulling giving multiple options to the government so far as the quantum of fitment that should be given to the employees.

The report is expected to be submitted as and when a communication relating to the fitment that would not impose burden on the State’s finances is received from the government, sources said.

In addition to pay-related issues, the PRC has been tasked with the additional terms of reference to study and recommend necessary changes in business rules, staffing pattern at different levels and other aspects for making the administration more responsive and accountable.

The Commission Chairman addressed a communication to special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to submit details pertaining to 11 different subjects, including the service, special and ad hoc rules framed for them as well as the organogram of the respective departments.

The departments are accordingly asked to furnish staffing pattern like approved strength, present position and vacancies.

Details like staff requirement at the level of heads of departments, district and mandal levels have also been sought by the Commission to study the existing pattern of distribution of business in the context of the reorganisation of districts. Several departments have reportedly submitted information sought by the Commission, while some others are said to be still in the process of finalising their reports, thus resulting in the extension of the tenure of the Commission.