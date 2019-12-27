PRC recommendations hold the key

The State government’s decision to increase the age of superannuation of State Road Transport Corporation staff has raised hopes of employees of other departments about the promised enhancement of retirement age from 58 to 61 years. But it is expected to take some more time for the government to take concrete steps in this direction.

The schedule announced for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations is said to be one reason that could delay a formal announcement. The government, according to representatives of the employees unions, is unlikely to make an announcement at least till completion of the election process with counting of votes on January 25.

The government is also awaiting the full report of the Pay Revision Commission along with recommendations relating to staffing pattern that should be adopted in different departments in line with reorganisation of districts. The additional terms of reference given to the PRC to make recommendations on staff related matters is a key component for the government to take decisions regarding the employees, leaders of employees’ union say.

The TRS had promised enhancement of the retirement age of State government employees in various cadres from the existing 58 to 61 years in its election manifesto in the run-up to the Assembly elections in December last year. But no action had been initiated on the issue since it stormed back to power for the second term.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated his government’s commitment to enhance the retirement age of employees during a meeting in September to review the preparedness for the 30-day action plan for improving rural infrastructure. He directed the officials to prepare promotion charts of employees in all departments as this would go a long way in putting an end to lobbying for promotions.

Union leaders said few thousands of employees in various government departments retired in the last one year and the number could be more if the superannuation of teachers and staff in different corporations and government bodies is taken into account. “We are confident that the Chief Minister will take a positive decision. It is only a question of when as the government will have to consider various factors,” a senior officer said.