PRC estimates net additional burden of ₹2,252 crore

Commission calculates employees on the basis of “10% fitment and fixation benefit”

The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has estimated the net additional expenditure on account of implementation of its recommendations to be around ₹2,252 crore.

Notwithstanding the recommendation of fitment benefit of 7.5%, the commission calculated it on the basis of “10% fitment and fixation benefit” working out to ₹1,272 crore. House rent allowance is expected to pose an additional burden of ₹135 crore while other allowances including the city compensatory allowance and special pay would entail ₹170 crore expenditure taking the total to ₹1,577 crore.

Implementation of PRC recommendations for pensioners is expected to result in additional expenditure to the tune of ₹600 crore and another ₹75 crore on account of their medical allowances, taking the total to ₹675 crore. The commission said that the actual figures for 2018-19 were taken as base as the new scales were evolved by merging the dearness allowance that existed as on July 1, 2018.

The commission lamented that only 61% of the sanctioned strength of employees were working in the State. As against a population of 3.52 crore, the sanctioned strength was 4.91 lakh, which was 1.4%. This translates to 14 posts sanctioned for every 1,000 population in the State. “But the actual number of employees working being 3,00,178, the ratio of government employees actually available for every 1,000 is 8.5,” the PRC said.

The government, the commission said, had asked the PRC to make recommendations ensuring that any pay hike should be linked to efficient delivery at the cutting edge level so that grievances of citizens would be minimised. Employees on their part mentioned problems that were coming in the way of improving efficiency. These included increased work load, large number of vacancies, lack of mobility to reach out to people and issues related to travel expenses while on official tours, the report said.