 Prayers, piety, bond of brotherhood mark Eid 

Clad in traditional attire, Muslims congregate at Eidgahs, mosques across the State for special namaz

The historic Quli Qutab Shah tombs form the backdrop Muslims offer special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Eidgahs and mosques in the city and suburbs witnessed massive congregations as Muslims converged at the places of worship after a gap of two years.

The Eidgah Mir Alam in Mir Alam, Eidgah Bilali in Masab Tank, Madannapet Eidgah, and the Eidgah in the Quli Qutb Shah Tombs complex witnessed people of all ages and from all walks of life, standing shoulder to shoulder for the Eid prayers, braving the scorching summer heat.

Hyderabad Traffic Police put road diversions in place to facilitate the movement of the large number of worshippers.

Soon after Eid prayers, congregants exchanged Eid greetings. At homes, extended families got together and had the Eid meal. Biryani and sheer khurma were among the most common items on the menu.

While many celebrated the festival as usual, for others, it was a tad low key. “Eid is a festive occasion; there’s no doubt about it. But we lost our grandmother last year to COVID-19. Of course, after a month of fasting, we are happy to celebrate Eid. But the loss is palpable,” said Mohammed Arshad, a businessman.

In the undivided Karimnagar district, thousands of Muslims, clad in traditional attire, offered special prayers at the Idgah Maidan near Rekurthi on the town outskirts on Tuesday morning.<SU>

Leaders of various political parties and people from various walks of life greeted the Muslim brethren<SU>on the pious occasion, fostering the spirit of brotherhood.

Charitable acts

Special prayers at Idgahs<SU>and mosques, distribution of zakaat (alms) and other charitable activities marked the celebration in the undivided Karimnagar district.

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar greeted Muslims at the Gollagudem Idgah Maidan, where thousands of devout Muslims had congregated to offer special prayers.

The Minister also visited the houses of several Muslims, conveyed festival greetings and savoured traditional sweet dishes along with them.

Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy participated in the celebrations in several villages including Teldarpally in Khammam rural mandal and various other places in Palair constituency.