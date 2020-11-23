Hyderabad

‘Prawn juveniles on 100% grant’ to be launched today

Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department, Anita Rajendra, will release prawn juveniles into the Dindi Project in the district, to formally launch the scheme – ‘Prawn Juveniles on 100% grant’ on Tuesday.

About 3.63 lakh prawn juveniles would be released marking the launch, District Fisheries Office said. As part of the scheme, phase-wise release will also happen at other reservoirs and large tanks.

According to officials, about 3 lakh juveniles will be released into the Ankampalli reservoir, the maximum 4.74 lakh into Musi reservoir, and 2.25 lakh and 1.05 lakh juveniles into Pendlipakala reservoir and Gangannapalem-Anjaneyulu tank, respectively.

