Praveen Kumar to join BSP

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 20:32 IST

Likely to get the post of State president

Eight days after R.S. Praveen Kumar resigned from Indian Police Service, the air is being cleared on his future course of action with sources close to him indicating that he is likely to join Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While the former top cop did not confirm or deny such reports, it is reliably learnt that Central BSP leaders were going to announce his induction into their party in the first week of August. Going by his position as former IPS officer with an outstanding service for 26 years, the BSP leaders are said to be contemplating on giving him the top post in the State apparently that of party president.

Those close to him said that Mr. Praveen Kumar opined that joining any other party would eventually translate to bargain for a position. “He was gravitating towards BSP because that was close to his ideology with Dalits and Bahujans playing key roles in party operations,” they said unwilling to be identified.

When the former police officer announced his resignation, it was speculated that he could be the likely candidate of ruling TRS in ensuing Huzurabad by-election following resignation of Eatala Rajender for MLA post.

Those reports got shattered within a couple of days with Mr. Praveen Kumar appealing to TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to earmark money for Dalit children to pursue studies abroad instead of announcing ₹10 lakh to each Dalit family in the name of ‘Dalit empowerment’.

So his joining hands with TRS was ruled out. Mr. Praveen Kumar categorically distanced from all other leading political parties in the State refuting reports that he was pledging support to any candidate in Huzurabad by-election. The idea of sailing with Congress or BJP was dropped since the two parties have completely different goals while his prime goal was empowering Dalits and Bahujans and seeing them achieve political power.

At the same time, Mr. Praveen Kumar’s supporters said, he was interacting with like-minded persons from all walks of life and parties. Gathering support for the empowerment of Bahujans and chalking out a path to achieve the goal was his main activity now, they said.

Meanwhile, some of the police officer’s close associates announced that a public meeting would be convened on August 8 at NG college ground in Nalgonda marking his political entry. They are hoping to gather at least five lakh people for the meeting where BSP leaders would be present.