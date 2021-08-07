Praveen Kumar to formally join BSP today

Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha to be held at N.G. College

Leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have set the stage for the grand ‘Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha’ to be held at N.G. College grounds in town on Sunday.

The public meeting will officially mark the political entry of former secretary of Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and retired IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar to BSP.

BSP district in-charge Saidulu, while addressing the media on Saturday, said that about two lakh Bahujans and Dalits from across Telangana and neighbouring States are expected to attend the meeting.

The programme would start with a huge rally and convoy from the Marriguda bypass at the entrance to Nalgonda at around 2 p.m. with garlanding of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue amid welcome performances of folk artistes.

Rajya Sabha member and BSP national coordinator Ramji Gautam and State president Manda Prabhakar will be present.

On Saturday, N.G. College premises were decorated with cut-outs of social justice leaders B.R. Ambedkar, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, and Jyotirao Phule and BSP symbol.