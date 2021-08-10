Praveen Kumar tests positive

Former IPS officer and coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) in Telangana R.S. Praveen Kumar has been tested positive for COVID.

Mr. Praveen went to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday morning where he tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test. He gave sample for the RT-PCR test and went home in the afternoon from Gandhi Hospital.

Mr. Praveen, who recently joined the BSP at a huge public meeting in Nalgonda, was seen without a mask. Moreover, he had been addressing several meetings in Telangana over the last two weeks since he resigned from IPS.