Pratt & Whitney to open capability centre in Bengaluru

Aircraft engine maker says Hyderabad continues to be a focus city

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney is setting up a global supply chain support centre in Bengaluru.

The India Capability Centre will collaborate with teams across the firm’s global supply chain and focus on supply chain operations, procurement and digital analytics. Hiring for the facility, which will be co-located at Collins Aerospace’s campus in Yelahanka, has begun.

Initially, 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists are to be recruited. The facility is expected to begin operations by April, Director, India Operations, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Sandeep Sharma told the media at Wings India 2022 here on Thursday.

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind investment for Pratt & Whitney in India, Vice President, Supply Management, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Jim Hamakiotis said, “As we build upon our digital transformation efforts, the India centre will play a crucial role in increasing an advanced and integrated global supply chain for us.”

Pratt & Whitney already has a strong, decade-old research and development presence in Bengaluru. Its world-class R&D centre at Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, focuses on cutting-edge materials and propulsion technology research, the company said in a release.

On whether Hyderabad, which hosts Pratt & Whitney customer training centre, was considered for the capability centre, Mr. Sharma said that it was not an easy decision to make. Hyderabad continues to be a focus city and as the company expands, could always be on the horizon.

Responding to a query on where Pratt & Whitney has plans for setting up engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country, President and Country Head Ashmita Sethi said the company was working with the government of India to identify opportunities.