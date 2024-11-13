 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prasar Bharati OTT launch, private FM stations for small towns on cards  

Published - November 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Secretary of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, speaking at India Game Developer Conference, which is underway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, speaking at India Game Developer Conference, which is underway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Prasar Bharati’s over-the-top (OTT) platform that is likely to be launched at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 20 will be a game changer with its offerings, especially the archival material, a senior government official said here on Wednesday.

“We are hopeful [of starting the platform] on November 20 during the IFFI inaugural,” Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said, explaining the public service broadcaster’s OTT will not just be streaming live channels but also hosting lots of archival material, including photographs from the Government of India Photo Division and several publications.

It will be a game changer with the service largely free and available at a small subscription. Prasar Bharati is in talks with many private television channels, he said in a media interaction at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC 2024) that opened in Hyderabad.

On other initiatives of the Ministry, Mr. Jaju said the government is keen on small towns getting private FM radio stations since the latter offer a bouquet of services, including hyper local entertainment. The process of inviting bids from private players has been kickstarted, he said, adding there are more than 230 such small towns in the country with population of less than one lakh. The expression of interest (EOI) has been issued and auction process is set to be completed by January or early February.

Meanwhile, the 55th edition of the IFFI is scheduled from November 20-28. “This year too it will be celebrated on a grand scale - with huge participation of Telugu film industry. The IFFI will celebrate film makers and cine goers,” he said.

The Centre will be hosting World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Delhi from Feb 5. Spread over five days, it will be a first such convergence event globally for broadcasting, animation, visual effects, new media, social media, OTT and films.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.