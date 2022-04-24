Pranahita river festival concludes

Priests offering Nadi Harathi on the banks of the Godavari river at Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday evening, marking the grand finale of the 12-day Pranahita Pushkaralu, the once in 12-years event. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Maha Harathi and other special rituals marked the grand finale of the 12-day Pranahita Pushkaralu at the temple town of Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and at several other holy places along the banks of the Pranahita in erstwhile composite Adilabad district on Sunday evening.

The mega river festival dedicated to worshipping the Pranahita, a tributary of the Godavari, drew to a close on a grand note with hordes of devotees swarming Kaleshwaram.

More than one lakh devotees offered special prayers at Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple. Priests performed Nadi Harathi on the banks of the Godavari close to Triveni Sangamam, the confluence point of three rivers, at Kaleshwaram in the presence of scores of devotees on Sunday evening.

A large number of devotees from Maharashtra also thronged Kaleshwaram after taking a holy dip in Pranahita river at the bathing ghat in Maharahstra’s Sironcha taluka.

The pushkar bathing ghats along the banks of the Pranahita at Tummidihetti, Vemanapally and Arjunagutta in Adilabad district teemed with hordes of devotees.

Various voluntary and spiritual organisations extended their services to devotees by providing drinking water and food at the designated bathing ghats along the river course.