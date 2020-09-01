Hyderabad

Pranab’s role in Telangana was huge: Khuntia

AICC incharge for Telangana R.C. Khuntia has recalled the role played by late President Pranab Mukherjee in the formation of Telangana and said that his contribution would be remembered forever.

In a statement here, he said Pranab Mukherjee left an indelible mark on Indian politics with friendly and pro-people policies as a Finance Minister and Defence Minister of India. As President of India, Pranab Mukherjee made his presence felt, he said and recalled his guidance too him as a Congressman at every stage.

