Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar interacts with beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu , hails the scheme

April 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Chief architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar hailed the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, the Telangana government’s flagship programme for empowerment of Dalits, saying it was “well-conceived” to promote socio-economic development of Dalits.

“I thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for implementing such a well-intentioned scheme and the official machinery for making concerted efforts for its success with diligence,” Mr Prakash said while speaking to the media at Huzurabad on Friday.

Mr Prakash, who arrived in Huzurabad by a helicopter on Friday morning, was received by Karimnagar Collector R V Karnan and others at the Government junior college grounds in the town.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, Government whip Balka Suman and others accompanied Mr Prakash.

He garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great visionary in the town.

He visited some of the income-generating units being run by beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency where he interacted with beneficiaries.

Several beneficiaries told him that the Dalit Bandhu scheme helped them get out of the clutches of poverty and become entrepreneurs.

Officials apprised him of the grounding of thousands of revenue generating units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme across various sectors including Animal Husbandry, Manufacturing, Retail, Services/Supply and Transport sector.

Later, speaking to reporters in Huzurabad, before leaving for Hyderabad, Mr Prakash said educational and economic development was crucial for Dalit empowerment.

Though banks are ready to give loans but insist on counter guarantee and as such Dalits without landed property are unable to access institutional credit, he said, appreciating the Dalit Bandhu scheme which provides the one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for all eligible SC families as 100% grant/subsidy to set up a suitable income generating unit.

“I hope it will be replicated in other States too for the socio-economic uplift of Dalits,” he said, suggesting that the most backward classes, rural artisans and other underprivileged sections need similar financial assistance to become financially self-reliant and active partners in the economic development of the country.