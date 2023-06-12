Prakash Javadekar slams BRS regime, calls upon BJP morcha leaders to undertake door-to-door campaign

June 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Launching a broadside against the BRS government in Telangana, BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the present dispensation in the State thrust misrule on people of Telangana without fulfilling its promises made to Dalits, unemployed youths, and other sections in the last nine years.

“If voted to power in the next Assembly elections, we will realise the aspirations of people of Telangana for neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu” (water, funds, and jobs),” he said while addressing the cadre of various morchas (frontal organisations) of the BJP at Mutyampet in Jagtial district on Monday.

Drawing a parallel between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana, Mr Javadekar said the BRS regime in Telangana earned notoriety for “despotic and family rule.” The BJP government at the Centre offered corruption-free governance with ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ as its agenda, he added.

Asserting that the BJP-led Central government was contributing to the welfare of Telangana people and development of the State, he said, “The Centre provided around 11 lakh LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, constructed 30 lakh toilets, expanded the national highways network, extended Mudra loans to the needy in Telangana.”

Around 40 lakh people in Telangana were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana. The Centre had allocated more than ₹1.09 lakh crore for road infrastructure development and national highways expansion works to Telangana in the last nine years.

The Centre was providing free foodgrains to around 80 crore poor people across the country including Telangana in a transparent manner through bio-metric system-based point of sales machines, he claimed.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay also addressed the gathering.