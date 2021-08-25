Pragati Bhavan will become Ambedkar Bahujan Bhavan under Cong. rule: Revanth

Hyderabad

25 August 2021 20:10 IST

TPCC president’s two-day deeksha ends

Congress was successful in bringing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao out of Pragati Bhavan and his farm house to the midst of people and CM’s public appearances in the last one month are an indication of the fear set in him, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy claimed.

“Now, it’s time to ensure KCR is out of Pragati Bhavan forever, and it would be converted to B.R. Ambedkar Bahujan Bhavan for establishing study circles for the downtrodden. These circles will be the production houses of human resource talent for the entire country,” he said on Wednesday, assuring that education would get the highest priority in the coming Congress government.

The two-day deeksha to “expose the failures of the TRS government and its unfulfilled promises” was completed with former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha offering lime juice to Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The meeting was attended by all the senior Congress leaders CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Seethakka, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Damodar Rajnarsimha, Mohd Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi, Geetha Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy, Addanki Dayakar, Preetham, and Jaganlal Naik, among others, over the two days.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reddy said he wanted to expose the ‘under development’ in villages adopted by the Chief Minister and the assurances forgotten. He said he had slept in the house of a Dalit that was given to him 30 years ago by the Congress government. “But, TRS has not built the promised 2BHK houses. I challenged the TRS that I am willing to tonsure my head and leave if the government can prove that their promises were implemented at least in the villages adopted by the CM. But none of the TRS leaders responded,” he said.

He also targeted Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy, accusing him of violating all the norms to build engineering and medical colleges. “I challenge the government for an inquiry and I am willing to prove all my allegations,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said giving pensions was not development as is being claimed by the government. “Dalits and the downtrodden have been denied educational opportunities by the government with concerted efforts. Giving out doles to attract votes is not development but allurement,” he added.

Stating that Telangana has given a lot to KCR and his family for what ever role he has played in Telangana agitation, Mr. Reddy said instead of utilising it properly, he chose to indulge in corruption. “People like Megha Krishna Reddy and Rameshwar Rao have become super rich at the cost of Telangana people and the State was pushed into a debt trap,” he alleged.