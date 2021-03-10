‘Pragati Bhavan open to staff for elections only’

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao opened the Pragati Bhavan doors to employees in view of the MLC elections and they would close again after the elections.
Questioning the Chief Minister's meeting with employee unions when the election code was on, he demanded action against the CM. "What is the idea behind leaking that 29% fitment would be given once the elections are over," he asked and said employees would be ditched once again.
He said the KCR government was the only one in the country that has not given interim relief to employees despite the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) scheduled submission time was over. If Srinivas Goud gets Ministry it doesn't mean that justice is done to all the employees, he said and asked Mr. Goud to work for the betterment of the employees.
Further attacking the CM, he said in the combined Andhra Pradesh there were just 20% vacancies in the government sectot while it has increased to 40% negating the very fight of the youngsters for better employment opportunities.
He said the TSPSC, which has to fill up the vacancies, itself was vacant showcasing the government's intentions. He said KCR has given MLC tickets to people who won corporate institutions.
Mr. Reddy said it was shameful that KCR was using the picture of late Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao whom he had unfairly targetted during the Telangana agitation as an integrationist. "How can you seek votes on his name now."
